Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $6.96

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $6.24. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 644,492 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BORR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Borr Drilling Stock Down 10.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 65.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

