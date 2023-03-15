Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.90

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 352005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

Bolloré SE engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Systems. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

