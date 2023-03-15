BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE LEO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 134,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,270. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $7.27.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Stories
