BNB (BNB) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $306.45 or 0.01247557 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $48.39 billion and $697.58 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,892,039 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,892,151.92772818 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 313.50244843 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1214 active market(s) with $856,357,976.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.