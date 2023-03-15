BlueArk (BRK) Price Tops $0.0010

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the dollar. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,941.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.06 or 0.00521443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00145044 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00033547 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000692 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000847 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

