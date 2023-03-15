Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Short Interest Up 16.2% in February

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,110,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 22,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.
Insider Activity at Block
In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,823 shares of company stock worth $18,039,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block
Block Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Block stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $74.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,958,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,689,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $149.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.51 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.39.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Block (SQ)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.