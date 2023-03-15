Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Short Interest Up 16.2% in February

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,110,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 22,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,823 shares of company stock worth $18,039,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Block Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 1.7% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Block stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $74.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,958,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,689,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $149.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.51 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.39.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

