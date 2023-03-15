Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.53.

BLND has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 45,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $51,456.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,237 shares in the company, valued at $509,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Blend Labs Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its stake in Blend Labs by 9.8% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 9,366,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 832,642 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its stake in Blend Labs by 25.0% in the third quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 361,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 72,317 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $335.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.56. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.