Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.53.
BLND has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Insider Transactions at Blend Labs
In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 45,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $51,456.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,237 shares in the company, valued at $509,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of BLND stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $335.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.56. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.
About Blend Labs
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
