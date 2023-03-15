Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
BLDE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 62,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,400. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.50 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 382,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302,362 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 6,703.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 130,717 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
