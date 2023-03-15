Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Director Henry N. Nassau Acquires 10,000 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,261,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,225. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

