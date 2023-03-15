Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after acquiring an additional 660,166 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.97. 3,604,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,383. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.18. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.