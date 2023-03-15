Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Price Performance
NYSE:BSL opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $15.82.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
