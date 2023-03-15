Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE:BSL opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $15.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.