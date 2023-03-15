Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 268,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,098. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
