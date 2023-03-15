BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,802,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,181,000 after buying an additional 580,744 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,385,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 102.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,127,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after buying an additional 571,996 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 59,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 43,740 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

DSU stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 92,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,366. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

