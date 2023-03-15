BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 417,600 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 386,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 156,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,766. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $243.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $271,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $49,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 477,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $77,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.