BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 417,600 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 386,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 156,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,766. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $243.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $4.35.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.
