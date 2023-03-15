Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Reaches $32.54 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $32.54 million and $291,331.19 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00175662 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00075630 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00050945 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00052238 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000227 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004020 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.