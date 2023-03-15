Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $24,846.44 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $479.98 billion and approximately $55.00 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $24,846.44 on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00534420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00149388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00035738 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,317,831 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

