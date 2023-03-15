Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $44.25 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $24,518.79 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $473.67 billion and approximately $44.25 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.53 or 0.00507739 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00142572 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00032135 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000651 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,318,518 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
