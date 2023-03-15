Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,252. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.