Birchview Capital LP Acquires 12,000 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Ventyx Biosciences makes up approximately 1.1% of Birchview Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Birchview Capital LP owned 0.08% of Ventyx Biosciences worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $60,666,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 758,903 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,913,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 324,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.01. 254,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,199. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39.

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 55,354 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,749,739.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,126 shares in the company, valued at $50,674,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,341,655. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

