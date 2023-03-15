Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.49. 246,198 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 68,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Bioxytran Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.12.

Bioxytran Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXyTran, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs designed to address hypoxia in humans, which is a lack of oxygen in tissues. Its product pipeline includes BXT-25, a drug designed to oxygenate ischemic (reduced blood flow) regions in the brain that suffered from hypoxia during a brain stroke, and BXT-252, which treats chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries.

