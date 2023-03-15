BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). 1,862,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 865,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.96 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.23.

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

