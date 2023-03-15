Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Update

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after buying an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Biogen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 247,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.32. 222,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,969. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.