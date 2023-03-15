BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Short Interest Update

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,480,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 26,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $34,031.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,470,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Natixis acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

