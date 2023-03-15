Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TECH shares. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

TECH stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $113.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

