BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 383.61% and a negative net margin of 139.45%. The company had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

NYSE BBAI opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $2,953,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.