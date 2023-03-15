BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 139.45% and a negative return on equity of 383.61%. The business had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 18.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $263.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

