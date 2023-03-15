Biconomy Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. Biconomy has a total market cap of $186.00 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Biconomy has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.18 or 0.00405838 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,839.18 or 0.27431988 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,281,739 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

