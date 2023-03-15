Bernzott Capital Advisors Trims Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,371 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Down 8.6 %

NYSE DVN traded down $4.23 on Wednesday, reaching $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,037,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

