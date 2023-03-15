Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 9,392 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.8% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,943,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,314. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $147.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.76.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

