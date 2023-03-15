Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 10,050 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 612.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of VEU stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. 3,736,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,258. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.