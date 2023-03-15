Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $15.18 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236,611 shares during the period. Stericycle accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.39% of Stericycle worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Stericycle by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRCL. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of Stericycle stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.55. 510,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,276. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Stericycle’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stericycle

In other Stericycle news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Articles

