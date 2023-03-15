Bernzott Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,765 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises about 2.5% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 0.34% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $18,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,548.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 646,475 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after acquiring an additional 438,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,979.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 410,654 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $14,184,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 194.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 343,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.05. 1,216,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $427,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649,248.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $427,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649,248.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,586 shares of company stock worth $5,123,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

