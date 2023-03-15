Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.17) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MONY. Barclays upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.80) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.17) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.05).

MONY stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 231.40 ($2.82). 351,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,685. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,780.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 226.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 202.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 162.30 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 244.50 ($2.98).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

