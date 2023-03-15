Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Elementis (LON:ELM)

Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.07) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.76) target price on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elementis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Elementis Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ELM traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 115 ($1.40). The stock had a trading volume of 299,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,203. Elementis has a 52 week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.10 ($1.59). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £671.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

