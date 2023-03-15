Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Price Target Lowered to $3.75 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BHIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill Stock Performance

NYSE BHIL opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.54. Benson Hill has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Insider Activity at Benson Hill

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $99.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Benson Hill will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Benson Hill news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $68,092.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,693.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benson Hill

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Benson Hill by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Benson Hill by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Benson Hill by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Benson Hill by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.