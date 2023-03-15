Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Announces Earnings Results

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $99.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Benson Hill updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Benson Hill Stock Down 15.7 %

Shares of NYSE BHIL opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Benson Hill has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $309.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Insider Activity at Benson Hill

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benson Hill

In other Benson Hill news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,693.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benson Hill by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Benson Hill by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,649,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,096 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Benson Hill by 15.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Benson Hill by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 355,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 68,019 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

