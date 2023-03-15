Bend DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $153.63 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $153.63 million and $834,607.47 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00410150 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,776.14 or 0.27723441 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

