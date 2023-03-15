Bend DAO One Day Volume Tops $906,520.07 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $164.12 million and approximately $906,520.07 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.58 or 0.00399233 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,730.72 or 0.26985556 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

