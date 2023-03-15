BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.69

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 854571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

BELLUS Health Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -75.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

