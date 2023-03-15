Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Lowered to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 50.1 %
BLCM stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,167. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.20.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
