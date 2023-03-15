Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.99. Approximately 1,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
