Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 716.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $118.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.35. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $122.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale raised their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €93.00 ($100.00) to €98.00 ($105.38) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

