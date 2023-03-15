Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -63.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

About Beauty Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 390.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,408 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,216 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 6,910.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,177,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,932 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.