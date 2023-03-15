Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.
NASDAQ SKIN opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -63.94 and a beta of 1.16.
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
