Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading 3.1% Higher

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.28 and last traded at $35.19. Approximately 350,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 894,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $49,766.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,469.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 63,107 shares of company stock worth $2,846,747 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

