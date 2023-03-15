Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Short Interest Update

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Beam Global to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

BEEM stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 77,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,308. The firm has a market cap of $146.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.52. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,835.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Beam Global by 44.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beam Global by 7.3% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 44,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Beam Global in the first quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

