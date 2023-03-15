BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $154.54

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.54 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 145.20 ($1.77). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.78), with a volume of 603,564 shares.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 782.22 and a beta of 0.17.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

