Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $77.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. Bank of America downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.0 %

BAYRY stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.