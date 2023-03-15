BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the February 13th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

BayCom Stock Performance

BCML stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). BayCom had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. Analysts predict that BayCom will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from BayCom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in BayCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BayCom by 715.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BayCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BayCom by 499.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BayCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

See Also

