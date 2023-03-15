Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.79

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Barloworld Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38.

Barloworld Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 7.06%.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the Industrial Equipment and Services, and Consumer Industries segments. The Industrial Equipment and Services includes servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems.

