Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRFH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,347. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at $2,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at $620,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Greenridge Global reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Barfresh Food Group from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.